The popular sitcom "Young Sheldon" ran for seven seasons, from 2017 to 2024. It chronicles the young life of the titular genius, played by Iain Armitage, from the age of nine until just after his fourteenth birthday. Sheldon achieves a lot in that time, starting high school before his tenth birthday, graduating in a mere two years, and spending the rest of his pre-teen years at college before heading off to Caltech in the series finale. Although there are bumps along the way, it's the perfect trajectory for a child genius, which is why fans have been left wondering if there's more truth to the character than meets the eye. Is "Young Sheldon" based on a true story?

Discussing why this might be the case on Reddit, one fan, r/happycamper2345, theorized that "Sheldon is partially based on Oppenheimer after reading American Prometheus. There are plenty of similarities between them. Sheldon looks like a younger version of him, and even some mannerisms are similar." Other fans also believe the character of Sheldon is based on the SpaceX founder, Elon Musk. However, this is not true. "Young Sheldon" actually debunks the theory when Musk makes a cameo in Season 1. He appears in Episode 6, and the scene actually pokes fun at the theory by suggesting Musk stole the idea to land rockets vertically after finding Sheldon's notebook.

"Young Sheldon" is definitely not based on a true story. The only events it is based on come from the fictionalized CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." That show, which ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, establishes the character of Sheldon Cooper as played by Jim Parsons. "Young Sheldon" serves as a prequel to this, offering a comedic and exaggerated perspective of his formative years, focusing on his childhood and adolescence in Texas.