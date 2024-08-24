What Star Trek: Enterprise Actor Connor Trinneer Looks Like Today
Loyal, a self-proclaimed gentleman and a man of quick wit, "Star Trek: Enterprise" mainstay Charles "Trip" Tucker III (Connor Trinneer) is also a bit of a lothario as he cruises through space. If there's a green-skinned girl or a Romulan babe around, Trip will find a way to have a one-night stand with her — much to the occasional chagrin of Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula, whose Enterprise role almost never happened). But Trip's life is colored by his love-hate relationship with T'Pol (Jolene Blalock) eventually turns into love and results in their finally getting together toward the end of "Enterprise"– only for fans to learn that they break up sometime in the distant future during the series finale "These Are the Voyages..." But the couple fortunately manages to salvage their friendship.
Trip ends up having one of the most heroic — and confusing — deaths in "Star Trek" history. Called upon to save Archer's life after Commander Thy'lek Shran's (Jeffrey Combs) men come to kill the captain. Trip crams the men into a supply closet and, in a hail mary move, blows them up as well as himself. But it's revealed after his death that the entire episode is just a holodeck simulation brought to life by William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes). That leaves a question mark hanging over every single event that takes place in "These Are the Voyages..."
While Trip's ultimate fate is now a matter of debate for fans in the "Star Trek" extended universe, Connor Trinneer has kept on working as a successful actor.
Connor Trinneer has kept up a steady acting career since Enterprise ended
Connor Trinneer's career has continued along at a steady pace since Trip Tucker's voyages came to an end. He recurred on "Stargate: Atlantis" for 10 episodes as Michael Kenmore and appeared in "Stargate: Origins" as Professor Langford. He was President George W. Bush in the Tom Cruise vehicle "American Made." More recently, he played Curtis in 10 episodes of USA's series version of "The Purge," and five episodes of "9-1-1" as Randy. Trinneer also pops up in the Haylie Duff vehicle "The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact" and "Meet the Fabelmans" as Phil Newhart.
Most interestingly, Trinneer reprised his role as Trip Tucker for "Star Trek: Very Short Treks." A set of animated shorts that celebrate the entire "Star Trek" universe and the 50th anniversary of "Star Trek: The Animated Series," it was posted to the official Star Trek YouTube Page. Trinneer shows up in "Holograms, All the Way Down." The piece lampoons Trip's death as one scene after another proves to be a simulation, to the point of crashing the Holodeck. Trinneer's legacy might be complicated by his character's death, but it's clear he's happy to have a bit of fun with the memorable-for-the-wrong-reasons situation.