What Star Trek: Enterprise Actor Connor Trinneer Looks Like Today

Loyal, a self-proclaimed gentleman and a man of quick wit, "Star Trek: Enterprise" mainstay Charles "Trip" Tucker III (Connor Trinneer) is also a bit of a lothario as he cruises through space. If there's a green-skinned girl or a Romulan babe around, Trip will find a way to have a one-night stand with her — much to the occasional chagrin of Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula, whose Enterprise role almost never happened). But Trip's life is colored by his love-hate relationship with T'Pol (Jolene Blalock) eventually turns into love and results in their finally getting together toward the end of "Enterprise"– only for fans to learn that they break up sometime in the distant future during the series finale "These Are the Voyages..." But the couple fortunately manages to salvage their friendship.

Trip ends up having one of the most heroic — and confusing — deaths in "Star Trek" history. Called upon to save Archer's life after Commander Thy'lek Shran's (Jeffrey Combs) men come to kill the captain. Trip crams the men into a supply closet and, in a hail mary move, blows them up as well as himself. But it's revealed after his death that the entire episode is just a holodeck simulation brought to life by William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes). That leaves a question mark hanging over every single event that takes place in "These Are the Voyages..."

While Trip's ultimate fate is now a matter of debate for fans in the "Star Trek" extended universe, Connor Trinneer has kept on working as a successful actor.