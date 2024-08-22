Lord Of The Rings: Where Are The Rings Of Power During War Of The Rohirrim?

There are twenty of the great Rings of Power. Nine for Mortal Men, Seven for the Dwarf-lords, Three for the Elven-kings, and one to rule them all. We know where these Rings of Power are by the time of "The Lord of the Rings," but what about when "The War of the Rohirrim" takes place, 183 years earlier?

Part of the answer is easy. For instance, at this point, the three Elven Rings are kept by Elrond, Galadriel, and Gandalf. The Nine Rings are also safely kept by their corrupt human bearers as they function as the eyes and ears of their master. At this time, Sauron is operating as the Necromancer in Mirkwood (the same one we meet in Jackson's "The Hobbit" movies). The One Ring is still tucked away with Gollum down in his cave, waiting for Bilbo to pass by a couple of centuries later. That leaves the Seven Rings for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone. In "The Fellowship of the Ring," Gandalf tells Frodo that by the time of the War of the Ring, Sauron has successfully recovered many of the Rings: "The Nine [Sauron] has gathered to himself; the Seven also, or else they are destroyed. The Three are hidden still."

In other words, by the time "The Lord of the Rings" starts Sauron has gathered not only all nine of the human-borne rings, but also the remnants of the Dwarf rings to himself (the rest are destroyed by dragon fire). That collection process takes time — for instance, we know that he gets one of those Dwarven rings later on in the story. Still, we can safely presume that two hundred years earlier he would have been busy combing the Middle-earth countryside in search of both the One Ring and any other Rings of Power that might turn up.

Of course, all of this is speculation based on a single line of dialogue and a brief glimpse of a purse stuffed with rings. We won't know the full story of the mysterious ring-collecting figure until "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" releases on December 13, 2024.