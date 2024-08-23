The Crow Reboot's Bizarre Villain Twist Is The Nail In Its Coffin

Contains spoilers for "The Crow"

It took more than a decade for the latest reboot of "The Crow" to resurrect from the grave of development hell, and throughout that long, arduous time in limbo, many names came and went on the creative team. Alexander Skarsgård and Jack Huston were both rumored for the starring role at different times, only for Skarsgård's brother Bill and Huston's uncle Danny to wind up in the final cast. Through it all, directors, writers, and the stars themselves have emphasized that the 2024 film is not intended as a remake of the Brandon Lee cult classic. It's been widely described as a new adaptation of the original 1989 graphic novel, but comic fans who come to the theater expecting that may be severely disappointed.

I admittedly am not the biggest expert on the Crow Expanded Universe. Like many others, I came to the franchise through Alex Proyas' original 1994 film. Some believe the property should be left to rest in peace out of respect for Lee, who infamously died on the "Crow" set after a prop gun accident. But I was at least curious about what a new interpretation of James O'Barr's dark saga could be. Perhaps I should have known better.

The new movie has a boy named Eric and a girl named Shelly. There are crows, murders, and facepaint of a sort. But beyond these bullet points, "The Crow" has little in common with the story of its predecessor or its source material. And it all has to do with the baffling bad guy — an all-new demonic supervillain called Vincent Roeg.