The Lord Of The Rings: How Long Did It Take For Frodo To Destroy The One Ring?

"The Lord of the Rings" is an epic tale and one that can feel really long. It doesn't matter if you're sitting down to watch a dozen hours of Peter Jackson's iconic trilogy or prepping to commit a much longer run to reading J.R.R. Tolkien's books. Either way, it's a long story to take in. But how long does it take, you know, in the story? How long is Frodo on his perilous quest that stretches hundreds of miles across various Middle-earth perils? The quick answer? Less than a year. Closer to half a year, in fact.

That's right. Frodo gets the One Ring from one corner of Middle-earth to the other — and mostly on foot — in just six months and two days. While the timeline is a bit warped in Peter Jackson's adaptation, Tolkien makes most of the important dates very clear as he goes along. He even lists out most of these moments in a timeline in the appendices of "The Return of the King."

According to those records, Frodo starts on his journey on September 23 in the 3018th year of the Third Age. He reaches the Cracks of Doom and (indirectly) destroys the One Ring on March 25 of the following year — a date that subsequently becomes New Year's Day in Gondor. The total number of days traveled? 185, which translates to six months and two days.