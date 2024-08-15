Marvel Reveals Black Panther & The Predator's Strange Connection - EXCLUSIVE

If the Predators' backstory has taught us anything, it's that these aliens absolutely love big game hunting. Throughout the years, Yautja have battled everything from Xenomorphs to Judge Dredd, proving that there isn't a species they won't fight — and that includes superheroes. A Predator once faced Marvel's Wolverine, only to fall to the X-Men member's adamantium claws (and an explosion). Still, that loss wasn't enough to deter other warriors from going after Marvel's finest. In fact, the opposite happened, and Earth is now tagged as a prime planet to target as Benjamin Percy and Chris Allen's "Predator vs. Black Panther" sees a Yautja travel to Wakanda with a point to prove.

"Predator vs. Wolverine" shows what happens when a Predator is forced to contend with adamantium, but Percy and Allen's series involves the Marvel Universe's other prized metal. In "Predator vs. Black Panther" #1, a young prince sets out to hunt some Wakandans and take their vibranium. And, in an unexpected twist connecting the alien race to Black Panther's homeland, the prince's father's most prized weapon is a spear made out of the extraordinary metal. This ultimately puts him on a collision course with the titular superhero, so expect the proverbial poop to hit the fan.

Seeing these characters go up against each other is reason enough to get excited about "Predator vs. Black Panther," but there's more to the story than hunting. It seems that the titular Predator has some problems at home, and this mission is key to overcoming them. However, the ambitious extraterrestrial hunter might have more in common with Black Panther than he thinks, which raises some interesting questions.