Marvel Reveals Black Panther & The Predator's Strange Connection - EXCLUSIVE
If the Predators' backstory has taught us anything, it's that these aliens absolutely love big game hunting. Throughout the years, Yautja have battled everything from Xenomorphs to Judge Dredd, proving that there isn't a species they won't fight — and that includes superheroes. A Predator once faced Marvel's Wolverine, only to fall to the X-Men member's adamantium claws (and an explosion). Still, that loss wasn't enough to deter other warriors from going after Marvel's finest. In fact, the opposite happened, and Earth is now tagged as a prime planet to target as Benjamin Percy and Chris Allen's "Predator vs. Black Panther" sees a Yautja travel to Wakanda with a point to prove.
"Predator vs. Wolverine" shows what happens when a Predator is forced to contend with adamantium, but Percy and Allen's series involves the Marvel Universe's other prized metal. In "Predator vs. Black Panther" #1, a young prince sets out to hunt some Wakandans and take their vibranium. And, in an unexpected twist connecting the alien race to Black Panther's homeland, the prince's father's most prized weapon is a spear made out of the extraordinary metal. This ultimately puts him on a collision course with the titular superhero, so expect the proverbial poop to hit the fan.
Seeing these characters go up against each other is reason enough to get excited about "Predator vs. Black Panther," but there's more to the story than hunting. It seems that the titular Predator has some problems at home, and this mission is key to overcoming them. However, the ambitious extraterrestrial hunter might have more in common with Black Panther than he thinks, which raises some interesting questions.
Predator vs. Black Panther focuses on an underdog alien
In Looper's exclusive preview of "Predator vs. Black Panther" #1, we see some drama within a royal Yautja family. The king has two sons, one of whom is the tall, fierce, muscular type that we associate with the Yautja species. Unfortunately, the other boasts a shorter stature and a missing leg — it's clear he isn't his old man's favorite son.
To complicate matters, the siblings will have to go to war with each other's factions in an effort to prove themselves to their dad. There will come a time when one of them inherits the king's throne, and what better way to prove their worth to him than by one killing the other? This makes the scandals surrounding the British Royal Family seem tame in comparison, and it's bound to be far more entertaining.
Given that there's a war with his brother on the horizon, the underdog Yautja wants some vibranium weapons — like the spear his father owns — and what better place to find them than Wakanda? After all, the metal is more or less exclusive to Earth, and it's guarded by warriors he can test his combat skills against. Will the Predator succeed, or is he going to disappoint his king? Check out these exclusive images for a taste of what's in store.
Predator and Black Panther have some things in common
Black Panther knows all about living up to royal expectations. As a prince himself, he understands the need to be a fierce warrior and strong leader while also having to deal with a sibling with her own grand ambitions. Even though T'Challa doesn't have a combative rivalry with his sister Shuri, he might find that he can relate to the Predator's experiences to some degree. After all, every child wants to live up to their parent's expectations.
Furthermore, "Predator vs. Black Panther" shows our hero hanging out in the trees, getting ready to leap onto his prey. Granted, it's for a game of tag, but the imagery is very reminiscent of the deadly Yautja hunting Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his military comrades through the jungle in the original "Predator" movie. With that in mind, readers can look forward to a battle that involves both stealth and wits. It's highly doubtful that these similarities will lead to Black Panther and the Yautja bonding and becoming best friends. However, it'll be interesting to see how the action unfolds as a result of their relatable traits and experiences.
"Predator vs. Black Panther" #1 by Benjamin Percy, Chris Allen, Lee Ferguson, Sean Damien Hill, Craig Yeung, and Erick Arciniega will be available in retail shops and online on Wednesday, August 21. You can find more information on the issue and where to purchase it on the Marvel website. In the meantime, you can read about Black Panther's extensive and sometimes controversial Marvel Comics history.