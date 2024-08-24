Deadliest Catch's 5 Worst Disasters, Ranked

Boat fires are a harrowing experience that can kill a crew and ruin a ship in a matter of seconds; in the middle of the Bering Sea, it becomes all the more precarious. Captain Keith Colburn had to face such a disaster during Season 19, and it all happened just as he was celebrating a huge catch. Interrupted by cries of 'fire' in the middle of a phone call, Colburn rushed to the engine room only to be met with thick smoke.

The culprit proved to be a split in the break line, which spewed toxic fumes all over the place and left Colburn gagging and coughing. A deckhand had to don a protective breathing apparatus to get in and fix the split. Thankfully, the fire was put out, and the crew managed to put the incident behind them and get their record catch in port. But it was a hair-raising incident that definitely set everyone on edge.

Amazingly, this isn't the only time a "Deadliest Catch" captain has been forced to battle flames during an ocean voyage. The Wizard again caught fire during Season 20 and so did the Northwestern during Season 12, causing a blackout. Sig Hansen even experienced a fire during his first episode and Season 1's trip to The Norwegian. Thankfully no one was hurt during any of these incidents.