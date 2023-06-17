Deadliest Catch: Sig Hansen Only Intended To Do The Show For One Year

If you have seen more than a couple of episodes of Discovery's crab fishing reality series "Deadliest Catch," you're no doubt familiar with Sig Hansen's flowing blond locks and icy blue eyes. The captain of the Northwestern has appeared on 249 episodes to date, more than any other person.

But while Hansen and his crew — which includes his two brothers Edgar and Norman — have appeared in every season of the show, their original plan was to just do the show for a single season, only for fate and success to intervene.

"We really wanted to do it just the one year, and then it just kind of snowballed," he told The Fishing Website. "I guess when you get your fifteen minutes of fame you might as well run with it." Hansen said that initially, he and his brothers wanted to do the show to have a record of their grueling job, but not everyone in their industry — or even their family — understood or empathized with their desire to be on TV. "The first time around we wanted to do it for our families as a kind of a keepsake," he said. "We took a lot of heat and a lot of them turned their backs to us."

Hansen went on to say that the success of "Deadliest Catch" has won over even the crabbiest members of the fishing community, and now those same folks are scrambling for a spot on his ship. "These days, all the guys that turned their backs to us want to participate in the show – they see the good that has come from it," he said.