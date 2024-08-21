Love Island Fans Choose A Clear Side In The Kendall Versus Nicole Drama

The sixth season of "Love Island USA" is officially over — including the reunion special — and fans are coming after one couple, even though they just revealed that they've officially split.

Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington eventually paired up during Season 6 of the dating competition show — Kendall started the show on the very first day, while Nicole entered the villa as a new bombshell on Day 6 — and finished out the season in fourth place, which is pretty solid considering the sheer number of people that filtered in and out of the "Love Island" villa. (First place ultimately went to Kordell Beckham and Serena Paige, with Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi as the runners up and JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez coming in third). The reunion was pretty rocky for Nicole and Kendall, and apparently, they broke up after the reunion aired. So what happened, and why are viewers so mad at Nicole, not Kendall?

It all boils down to a sexting scandal that happened before Kendall and Nicole ever paired up on the show — one that centered around Kendall sending explicit videos the night before he entered the villa — and during the reunion, it felt clear that Nicole was still frustrated about it, while Kendall seemed sort of traumatized by the publicity surrounding the videos. Over on Kendall's Instagram post about the reunion, fans flocked to the comments section to lend their support for him, and not for Nicole. "No one deserves to be publicly embarrassed like you were," user @briana_grace_x0o wrote. "I hope you grow from your mistakes and become a better person from it. Heart went out to you after watching the reunion."