Netflix Price Increases From 2007 To Today

Some things in life are inevitable: death, taxes, and the steady rise of Netflix subscription prices marching higher and higher like Hannibal's elephants over the Alps. It wasn't so long ago that the de facto streaming kingpin was just a DVD-by-mail service, then a hybrid rental and streaming business, and finally a fledgling, exclusively digital library.

For a while, Netflix's streaming prices were too good to ignore. But over the last few years, it's become increasingly clear that streaming may not be the bounteous utopia of corporate profit margins it was once believed to be. The whole model at Netflix has changed, with a primary focus on original programming — more and more of it reality shows, which are cheaper to produce — and new subscription tiers. Much has been made of these changes, as well as Netflix's clamp-down on password sharing, which led to a huge spike in subscriptions.

Overall, subscribers seem to have accepted these shifts and price hikes as the new normal, albeit begrudgingly. But you may not realize just how much the streamer's prices have changed over the past 17 years. With big changes coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond, let's take a closer look at how the company has gradually raised its subscription fees from 2007 to today.