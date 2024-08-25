Jennifer Lawrence's Nude Scenes In Red Sparrow Changed Her Forever

In her 2018 spy drama "Red Sparrow," Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence bared it all — and according to an interview with her at the movie's New York premiere, it actually helped her deal with some trauma from her past.

As Lawrence told Variety at Manhattan's Lincoln Center before the movie premiered, her nude scenes in "Red Sparrow" were vital in overcoming her own emotional fallout from a 2014 hacking that released some of the actress' private intimate photos to the entire world. Unfortunately, when Lawrence's photos hacked — despite the fact that they were, again, private photos intended for one recipient — she was subject to a lot of blame for taking the photos in the first place. According to her, "Red Sparrow" helped her mentally reclaim her own image, particularly because her character Dominika was just so different from any role she'd taken before.

"The insecurity and fear of being judged for getting nude, what I went through, should that dictate decisions I make for the rest of my life? This movie changed that and I didn't even realize how important changing that mentality was until it was done," Lawrence told reporter Alexa Harrison. "But I also really challenged myself in ways that I never really had before. The foreign accent. The dancing. It was really taking on a very different leaf."