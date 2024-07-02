Why The Klingons Look So Different On Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Throughout "Star Trek," one species that has a makeover on more than one occasion is the battle-hardened race, the Klingons. Originally, they aren't too dissimilar from Romulans when they appear in the original "Star Trek" timeline, before shifting to the more well-known appearance that debuted in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." However, the aliens gained a more aggressive alteration in "Star Trek: Discovery." When facing Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), the warrior race was made up of snaggletoothed monsters, almost devolved from what came before. But it was in Season 2 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" when director Chris Fisher phased back to the more popular design.

Speaking on the "The 7th Rule" podcast, Fisher revealed why tactics were applied to refine the feared species during Captain Pike's (Anson Mount) adventures, and the main reason was to return some emotion back to the alien world. "I'd say one of the big challenges of this episode for me as a director was reintroducing Klingons," admitted Fisher, in reference to the Season 2 premiere. "I personally love the look of the Klingons in Discovery, [but] that look wasn't gonna work us. Because we're a character-driven show, we need Klingons who can actually emote emotion and not have so much prosthetics and visual effects. So we really kind of moved the Klingons from a creature into a character."

The beloved design worked wonders, but it wasn't the only "Star Trek" show to highlight the iconic Klingon look that year, either.