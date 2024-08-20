Big Brother's Wall HOH: Which Season Had The Longest Competition?

Those contests for Head of House on "Big Brother" aren't always a quickly-staged lark. The show's editing might make them seem as if they go by in the blink of an eye, but the clocks ticking down the time that's elapsed don't lie. One notorious contest of endurance — sometimes held as a re-entry event, sometimes for Head of House — is The Wall. The whole purpose of the Wall is to test the contestant's physical and mental endurance. Perched on platforms, they must stay there no matter what, even as they're batted in the face with objects or soaked to the skin. Inevitably, one by one, they fall away. The sole survivor is the next HoH — which is how Tucker Des Lauriers managed to snag the honor for Season 26, Week 5 of "Big Brother." He also ended up landing Veto Power for the same eviction ceremony.

What's the longest amount of time any contestant has managed to endure the blasts of slime, water cannons, and rocky platforms? The duke belongs to a player on the first Canadian Big Brother, Jillian MacLaughlin. MacLaughlin hung on for a whopping 3 hours and 36 minutes before winning the Wall. The best-performing American comes in second place — it's Danielle Murphree of "Big Brother" Season 14, who lasted for 3 hours and 16 minutes. And the rest of the list is heavily American as well.