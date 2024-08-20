Big Brother's Wall HOH: Which Season Had The Longest Competition?
Those contests for Head of House on "Big Brother" aren't always a quickly-staged lark. The show's editing might make them seem as if they go by in the blink of an eye, but the clocks ticking down the time that's elapsed don't lie. One notorious contest of endurance — sometimes held as a re-entry event, sometimes for Head of House — is The Wall. The whole purpose of the Wall is to test the contestant's physical and mental endurance. Perched on platforms, they must stay there no matter what, even as they're batted in the face with objects or soaked to the skin. Inevitably, one by one, they fall away. The sole survivor is the next HoH — which is how Tucker Des Lauriers managed to snag the honor for Season 26, Week 5 of "Big Brother." He also ended up landing Veto Power for the same eviction ceremony.
What's the longest amount of time any contestant has managed to endure the blasts of slime, water cannons, and rocky platforms? The duke belongs to a player on the first Canadian Big Brother, Jillian MacLaughlin. MacLaughlin hung on for a whopping 3 hours and 36 minutes before winning the Wall. The best-performing American comes in second place — it's Danielle Murphree of "Big Brother" Season 14, who lasted for 3 hours and 16 minutes. And the rest of the list is heavily American as well.
Stubborn contestants could make the Wall go on for awhile
Most of the rest of the list belongs to American "Big Brother" contestants. Season after season, their determination has paid off, and resulted in impressively long times perched on the wall.
- In third place is April Dowling from "Big Brother" Season 10, who held on for 2 hours and 40 minutes. Though her determination was impressive, it wasn't enough to stop her from being evicted during Week 8.
- Next is Matt Hoffman, also from "Big Brother" Season 12, who ended up falling from the Wall after 2 hours and 15 minutes. Matt was evicted during Week 7, and would draw even more outrage when he revealed that the wife he claimed was terminally ill was actually perfectly healthy.
- Coming in fifth is "Big Brother" 17's James Huling, who made it through 2 hours and 4 minutes. He was a popular fan favorite but infamously missed out on the top two in Season 18 when Paul Abrahamian selected Nicole Franzel instead.
- Undoubtedly the most decorated competitor on this list, next is Nicole Franzel, who took part in a reentry and HoH version of the Wall during Season 18. Nicole lasted just one minute less than James at 2 hours and 3 minutes. She originally participated on the show in Season 16, but political machinations led her to a seventh-place finish that time. She'd return for "Big Brother" 18 and won the game; Nicole later placed third in "Big Brother" 22, and won "Big Brother: Reindeer Games."
These stats are undoubtedly impressive, but they don't have anything on the next four competitors.
Going far on The Wall doesn't always mean victory
Liars, cheaters, and true-blue competitors have tried the Wall and hung on for hours.
- In seventh place is "Celebrity Big Brother 2" contestant Kato Kaelin, who managed to make it through 1 hour and 40 minutes of torture. Kato ended up placing eighth in spite of his efforts.
- Elissa Slater managed 1 hour and 39 minutes of time on the Wall during "Big Brother" 15. She's the sister of Rachel Reilly — a privilege that had her fellow housemates accusing her of using her influence on the viewers at home. She ended up being eliminated in sixth place, but fans voted her America's Favorite Houseguest.
- Alex Ow of Season 19 is the ninth after making it 1 and 38 minutes. While Alex played a smart game, she ended up being evicted in fifth place.
- Daniele Briones (then Donato) only made it for one minute less than Ow during Season 13. She may be best known as the housemate who could never get beyond second place. The Season 8 runner-up placed eighth during Season 13, and came in seventh in Season 22 — and her performance on the Wall that season also scored her slot 13 on this list at an hour and 22 minutes.
- Derek Xiao lasted for 1 hour and 33 minutes. Derek played a good, dirty game but couldn't win "Big Brother" 23; still, he was popular enough to be brought back as a co-host for "Reindeer Games."
- Another "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant rules the 12th place slot; "The Apprentice" veteran Omarosa Manigault. The former White House aide made it to fifth place in the first celebrity season, and on the Wall, she lasted for an hour and 31 minutes.
The bottom of the pile still had a major impact on the show
The last seven members of the list have all tried to use The Wall to their advantage – sometimes it worked out, and sometimes it did not.
- Carson Kressley of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" stayed on The Wall for the 14th highest amount of time at 1 hour, 6 minutes on "Celebrity Big Brother" 3. He only made it to sixth place during his season.
- Jason Dent of "Big Brother" 19 lasted for 59 minutes of splattery fun. He made it to seventh place and was in the running for America's Favorite Houseguest.
- "Big Brother" 20 introduced the world to Sam Bledsoe of "Sam's Boys," who stayed 91 days in the house and landed in fifth place. She also lasted 59 minutes on the Wall.
- Completing up the three-way tie for 15th place is Cody Calafiore, who also lasted 59 minutes. His record came during "Big Brother" 16, where he landed in second place. The popular Calafiore was the winner of "Big Brother" 22 but came in second to last in "Big Brother: Reindeer Games."
- In 18th place is Jackson Michie with 55 minutes. The clean-cut Michie won "Big Brother 21" thanks to a whole lot of verbal cruelty and intimidation, making him one unpopular player among fans.
- Taylor Hale battled back through a lot of bad luck to win "Big Brother" 24. She was popular enough to be brought back for "Reindeer Games," and came in second that season. Her time on the Wall? 47 minutes.
- Last in the top 20 is Jared Fields, son of "Survivor" vet Cirie Fields. Jared made it to 11th place on "Big Brother" 25. He lasted for 43 minutes on the Wall.
Win or lose, none of them will ever be forgotten.