Big Brother 26 Week 5 Spoilers: HOH Tucker Plans A Bombshell Veto Meeting

Contains spoilers for "Big Brother" Season 26, Week 6 and Week 7

The King of Chaos, Tucker, has been playing the long game during Season 26 of "Big Brother," and it looks like his efforts are about to pay off. Not only did he win Head of Household (HOH) during Week 6, but he's also snagged Power of Veto. He attained this thanks to the "Hide and Go Veto" scavenger hunt that pits the roommates against one another. Tucker now has most of the power heading into this week's veto ceremony, and he's planning to create a scene for the ages once the house meets up.

He informed his allies during an early Monday morning meeting that he's planning on sparing Quinn with his veto — an unsurprising move, since he's repeatedly offered an alliance to Quinn, only for Quinn to reject it — with Chelsie up for possible eviction in his place. But despite that potential move, Brooklyn continues to be his main target. This isn't surprising, either, since Brooklyn continues to be a direct threat to Tucker and even made a mess of his clothing during the search for the veto card. He also promised an 'epic' eviction ceremony, promising to address those who oppose him, including the Collective/Pentagon alliance.

Either way, Tucker is planning to make some big-time noise at the veto ceremony. "I'm going to blow the roof off this place," he vowed to his fair-weather friends. Time will tell if he does, but in the meantime, it looks like the rest of the house is busy making their own alliances. Including Brooklyn. With Tucker.