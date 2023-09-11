Big Brother 25 Spoilers: Week 6 Power Of Veto Winner And Ceremony Results

Warning: Contains spoilers for Week 6 of "Big Brother 25."

Oh, how the turntables...

What a week it's been on "Big Brother" Season 25. Four houseguests have been booted from the game (and don't forget about Luke Valentine), and current Head of Household (HOH) Cameron Hardin is coming to play. After winning his second HOH of the season, and at the perfect time, Cameron decided to turn the game on its head by nominating two of the most influential players in the house. Izzy Gleicher and Felicia Cannon of The Professors alliance have been sitting comfortably but have found themselves on the block beside each other in Week 6.

At the Power of Veto competition, Jared Fields took home the win. At first thought, it seems like Jared might pull down one of his alliance members, but if Izzy or Felicia come down, you can bet your bottom dollar Cameron would select Cirie Fields as the replacement nominee. Jared cannot risk his mom's safety (seriously, how does the house not know about this yet?), so he did NOT use the Power of Veto at the Week 6 ceremony.

