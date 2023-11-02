Big Brother 25: The Mafia's Jury Management Is Some Of The Worst In Big Brother History

The jury is still out on who is going to win Season 25 of "Big Brother," but some of the final houseguests are doing their best to alienate anyone who might help them clinch the victory.

Five contestants remain — Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, Bowie Jane Ball, Felicia Cannon, and Cirie Fields — and there are still four alliances in play. Jag and Matt are in an alliance called the Minutemen and they have a final three agreement with Bowie Jane called the Mafia. Felicia and Cirie are aligned and they also have a final four alliance with the Minutemen.

The Mafia have won all of the recent competitions, so they've been in power for weeks now. However, their handling of the jury has been a hot mess thus far. As Head of Household, Matt nominates Felicia and Cirie for elimination, making it clear to viewers that the Minutemen are prioritizing their relationship with the Mafia over their alliance with the mamas. Instead of handling this with integrity, however, they're purposefully lying to Cirie and Felicia.

Matt told Felicia that she's not his target and that he's planning to backdoor Bowie Jane — a series of lies that is sure to blow up in his face if he makes it to the final two. Meanwhile, Bowie Jane and Jag are telling Cirie that she has their votes when both are actually toying with the idea of keeping Felicia instead.

Bowie Jane is already regretting blindsiding both women, but it's clear that regardless of which way the votes shake out, the damage the Mafia inflicted is already done.