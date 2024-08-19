The Big Bang Theory's Miyam Bialik Shares Update On Her Health Journey

Mayim Bialik, who starred on "The Big Bang Theory" from 2010 to 2019, just revealed that she's trying a new medical treatment to help with ongoing issues — and she posted plenty of photos of the experience on Instagram.

Bialik, as it turns out, is using a hyperbaric chamber to help combat what she refers to as "inflammation and autoimmune issues," and in the post's caption, she thanks the International Hyberbaric Association for their help in finding this solution. (The association also put up an Instagram post with the caption, "Look who has added hyperbaric oxygen therapy to their toolkit! Former 'Jeopardy' Host and 'Big Bang Theory' actress, Mayim Bialik, shares her excitement of using hyperbarics over the next several months for personal health reasons.)

Bialik has been open about her health issues over the years — in 2022, she revealed that she struggles with Grave's disease, which is characterized by an overactive thyroid. So what's going on with the hyperbaric chamber? Per an explanation from The Mayo Clinic, "hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment," and it can help with a laundry list of issues including infections, "bubbles of air in blood vessels," and wounds and injuries that aren't healing due to other complications. "This extra oxygen helps fight bacteria," the article adds. "It also triggers the release of substances called growth factors and stem cells, which promote healing."