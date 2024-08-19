The Only Major Actors Still Alive From 1965's Doctor Zhivago

Classic melodrama, gorgeously lit actors against stark Russian landscapes — what's not to like about "Doctor Zhivago?" Released in 1965, the film based on Boris Pasternak's novel was a massive hit with audiences and critics alike. It was directed by David Lean, who was by then well-known for his eye for cinematography, and turned its stars — Omar Sharif and Julie Christie — into overnight sensations as two thirds of one of film's most compelling love triangles. "Doctor Zhivago" earned 10 Academy Award nominations (tied with "The Sound of Music" for the highest number that year), and ultimately took home five, winning for best screenplay, best art direction – color, best cinematography – color, best costume design – color, and best score. (The Academy Awards used to distinguish between black-and-white and color for many of its categories, although this was phased out just a few years after "Doctor Zhivago.")

In the years since this landmark epic romance hit theaters, we've lost many of the actors who made "Doctor Zhivago" so special. The magnetic Egyptian leading man Omar Sharif died of a heart attack in 2015, while his "Zhivago" and "Lawrence of Arabia" co-star Sir Alec Guinness passed away in 2000 from cancer. Still, considering that "Doctor Zhivago" was released nearly 60 years ago, we're lucky that a significant number of the main cast members survive to carry on the film's legacy, including Julie Christie, Geraldine Chaplin, Tom Courtenay, and Rita Tushingham.