Whatever Happened To CAKES Body After Shark Tank?
As fall approaches, there's one thing anyone looking to retain their modesty in a public or professional setting is likely looking for — a nipple guard. Simply put, there are situations and locations where adding layers of underwire to your outfit is verboten. These sharktrepeneurs definitely had an idea and a dream to make embarrassing incidents a thing of the past, and they knew they needed a shark to help them make their dreams come true.
Twin sister team Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai noted that the nipple pads tucked into swimsuits and sports bras tend to dissolve with heavy use and multiple machine washings. The alternatives on the market were neither comfortable nor pretty, so in 2022, they invented CAKES, a solution that felt comfortable, looked seamlessly attractive, didn't rot in water, and adhered well. They took to TikTok, where advertising spelled success and the product went viral. Thanks to customer feedback, Sarai and Capuano realized all sorts of people — not just swimmers or exercisers — were using their products to feel more comfortable in their skin.
CAKES went from strength to strength and subsequently landed mentions in Vogue Magazine, Glamour Magazine, Women's Wear Daily, and Vanity Fair. The company was successful enough before the show to widen its cup size variety. With excitement in the air and the company in good shape, it was clearly time to expand its product line. But would "Shark Tank" gobble down the bait — or spit it out? Here's how CAKES has been faring since it appeared on "Shark Tank."
What happened to CAKES on Shark Tank?
Casey Sarai and Taylor Capuano hop into the "Shark Tank" during Episode 9 of Season 15, a December 2023 outing. They explain that they need just $300,000 in exchange for 5% of their company to help move themselves up the corporate ladder and diversify into a brand. With a $10,000 investment, the company stands at a $6 million valuation, and they did $1 million in sales in 2022 without the help of anything but TikTok ads and word of mouth. They're projecting to end 2023 with $5 million. They say most of their revenue comes from TikTok ads, but they're planning on diversifying to avoid market collapse by using paid channels. The company's cost per item is $8 and the cost at retail is $30, which has netted them a $50,000 profit so far — or five times their investment.
The sharks are mightily impressed by Capuano and Sarai's business acumen, but not all of them are immediately willing to hop on board. Mark Cuban lacks the expertise in this area and declares he's out. Robert Herjavec also demurs. Lori Greiner neither makes an actual offer nor leaves the table. Guest shark Emma Grede is the first to belly up to the table with an offer of $300,000 for 12.5% of the company. Sarai and Capuano hem and haw a bit, allowing Kevin O'Leary to interject. He offers them exactly what they're asking for but also wants a $1 per unit royalty until he makes $1 million back. Sarai and Capuano offer Grede 8% of the company and she rejects it. Grede's final offer is 10% equity, and Capuano and Sarai agree.
CAKES after Shark Tank
In the wake of their episode, CAKES Body debuted a post-"Shark Tank" sale that knocked 20% off the going price. But per an interview with Taylor Capuano published by Shark Tank Recap just a little bit after their episode aired, the company didn't need the "Shark Tank" effect to improve their overall outlook. Capuano reported that Emma Grede fulfilled her end of the bargain. And that $5 million estimate? They beat it and pulled in $10 million for 2023.
"Working with Emma Grede has been surreal, she is the most iconic business leader of our time, yet is one of the most compassionate and down-to-earth people we have ever met," Capuano told Shark Tank Recap.
CAKES has been doing so well that in 2024, it was able to diversify into the clothing market. In March 2024, it debuted an undersupport line, called the No BS Support collection, comprised of garments like tank tops, long-sleeved T-shirts, and tuck tanks. Some of the shirts have already sold out and been restocked since then, and the company's website seems to be actively staffed with orders fulfilled. Additionally, Capuano and Sarai have been giving to charitable causes. A dollar for every order goes to the Breast Cancer Coalition & The Previvor, and they have raised over $300,000 in the past year for women's health awareness.
Is CAKES still in business?
As of press time, CAKES is not only still in business, it's also thriving, with advertisements all over TikTok and Instagram. The storefront still sells triangle-shaped patches in three different colors for $30 per set, and circular patches in the same shades for the same price. You can also buy sets of both varieties for $60. The company is still selling clothing, and their bralettes run from extra small to 3x, come in rose or black, and cost $42 apiece. You can also buy the tank tops in black and rose for $58 each and long-sleeved shirts for $78 per top, all with taxes and shipping added in. Everything is available at the company's official store or its TikTok shop.
All of the company's social media pages are updated regularly as of this writing. CAKES is a very popular presence on TikTok, with 5 million likes, and it boasts 164,000 subscribers on Instagram. The company has 17,000 likes and 20,000 followers on Facebook but doesn't update that account very frequently. All in all, CAKES is a thriving business that looks like it's going to keep diversifying as 2024 goes on.
What's next for CAKES?
Thanks to its strong performance and visibility, it looks like CAKES is going to keep expanding its wares and moving into the clothing market while adding items to the storefront that appeal to its consumers. In late August 2024, it added a new color to its bralette range, offering ivory white as an option to shoppers. Presumably, the color selection will keep expanding and the shop will keep on adding other tops to its collection as time goes on.
CAKES seems to be all-out thriving in the market as of this writing, which is pretty impressive considering its humble origins. With only $10,000 and an idea, Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai launched a successful business and made it onto national television. All it takes is a good business plan, the willingness to say "no" to humiliation, and a little bit of ingenuity to make the big bucks.