Whatever Happened To CAKES Body After Shark Tank?

As fall approaches, there's one thing anyone looking to retain their modesty in a public or professional setting is likely looking for — a nipple guard. Simply put, there are situations and locations where adding layers of underwire to your outfit is verboten. These sharktrepeneurs definitely had an idea and a dream to make embarrassing incidents a thing of the past, and they knew they needed a shark to help them make their dreams come true.

Twin sister team Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai noted that the nipple pads tucked into swimsuits and sports bras tend to dissolve with heavy use and multiple machine washings. The alternatives on the market were neither comfortable nor pretty, so in 2022, they invented CAKES, a solution that felt comfortable, looked seamlessly attractive, didn't rot in water, and adhered well. They took to TikTok, where advertising spelled success and the product went viral. Thanks to customer feedback, Sarai and Capuano realized all sorts of people — not just swimmers or exercisers — were using their products to feel more comfortable in their skin.

CAKES went from strength to strength and subsequently landed mentions in Vogue Magazine, Glamour Magazine, Women's Wear Daily, and Vanity Fair. The company was successful enough before the show to widen its cup size variety. With excitement in the air and the company in good shape, it was clearly time to expand its product line. But would "Shark Tank" gobble down the bait — or spit it out? Here's how CAKES has been faring since it appeared on "Shark Tank."