Shark Tank's Emma Grede Says Secret To Success Is Investing In Inclusivity

British-born businesswoman Emma Grede became the first Black woman to appear as an investor on "Shark Tank" in 2021. She had built her fortune by founding the entertainment agency ITB Worldwide and partnering with Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian to introduce their successful product lines.

In February, Grede spoke with Variety about her pioneering "Shark Tank" debut and investment philosophy. "It was always kind of mesmerizing to me that I was the first," Grede said. "I read that headline when everybody else did, but I never thought about being the first Black woman on 'Shark Tank' because there had always been a Black guy on 'Shark Tank' — Daymond [John] had been on there for years."

In her two years as a shark, Grede has invested in a makeup line founded by two Black women, an apparel line aimed at people with various disabilities, and a line of bridal products for people with all body types. "I have an ethos when I invest," Grede said, "and that really is about supporting people that wouldn't ordinarily get the opportunity." Grede is also the chair of a non-profit organization called Fifteen Percent Pledge, which has a core mission to convince retail establishments to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses.