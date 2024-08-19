Star Wars: Here's What Jabba The Hutt Looks Like In Real Life

Formidable though he may be, Jabba the Hutt is not exactly the most powerful or ruthless villain in the "Star Wars" franchise. He's easily among the grossest ones, though, and he's definitely the single biggest villain in that galaxy far, far away who's also obviously a special effect. So how then can we show what Jabba looks in real life? Well, it turns out that the Hutt used to look very different at one point.

Behind-the-scenes footage shows that the character was once just a smug-looking human dude wearing dark furs and an attitude. He was portrayed by an actor called Declan Mulholland, and this is him playing Jabba in a scene fans of the "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" special edition might find familiar:

Mulholland was never supposed to appear as Jabba onscreen. The original Jabba the Hutt scene that was cut from "Star Wars" got scrapped due to production challenges, but it was meant to feature a stop-motion Jabba — who was going to replace Mulholland in the finished version — confronting Han Solo (Harrison Ford) about the smuggler's debts. Ultimately, Lucas wasn't able to add the "proper" Jabba in time and decided to scrap the scene until the special edition, where the scene was added with a CGI version of the Hutt gangster as he appears in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi."