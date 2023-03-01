The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau Isn't Saying No To A Future Salacious B. Crumb Appearance

Salacious B. Crumb hasn't showed up yet on "The Mandalorian," but the first episode of Season 3 does include some Kowakian Monkey-Lizards hanging out in a tree. The species appears to be thriving, so perhaps it's not out of the question for Salacious to come back around.

Jon Favreau was asked about precisely that when he sat down for an interview with Clarisse Loughrey of the "Fade to Black Podcast." She mentions how Salacious is her favorite "Star Wars" character and asks Favreau if he could make his way back into "Star Wars" canon. Favreau uses this as an opportunity to point out how Max Rebo and Bib Fortuna have come back, so when it comes to more Salacious, he says, "Never say never."

He then goes on to say how the show has been fortuitous for the Kowakian Monkey-Lizards as a species, referring to how in "Chapter 1" of "The Mandalorian," a critter can be seen getting roasted as food, and in "Chapter 17," they're in trees. He states, "If that's not a metaphor for renewal, that you go from them getting served as snacks and now they're flourishing in trees, you know, that's part of the myth." With more "Star Wars" projects coming to Disney+ down the pipeline, there are plenty of opportunities for Salacious B. Crumb and other beloved characters to return to a galaxy far, far away.