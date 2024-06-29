Walker's Jared Padalecki Slams The CW: 'F**k It. They Can't Fire Me Again'

The CW's "Walker" was canceled after four seasons, and lead star Jared Padalecki isn't a fan of the network's new creative direction. The actor got candid about the changes in an interview with Variety, revealing that the company's new ownership is focusing its resources on producing cheap and easy content — and Padalecki isn't impressed by it.

"They're just changing the network around, where it's not really going to be a TV network as much as it's going to be, 'Here's something fun for an hour that you'll never watch again, but hopefully you watch it. And it's cheap!' And I hate to say that, but I'm just being honest. I mean, f**k it. They can't fire me again. I'm just being brutally honest."

Padalecki cited the CW's "Scrabble" and "Trivial Pursuit" game shows as examples of the new direction the network is going in, noting that it isn't the same entity he started working with over 20 years ago. Furthermore, now that "Walker" is coming to an end, Padalecki's future as an actor is uncertain.