Noah Hawley's Alien TV Series Will Ignore Two Movies In The Series - Here's Why

Like Michael Biehn's Hicks said in "Aliens," "If even one of those things gets down here, it's all over!" That's the precise premise for Noah Hawley's upcoming prequel series "Alien," which will see everyone's favorite chest-bursting intruder arriving on Earth. Of course, looking into the past, the xenomorph's history has already been explored with Ridley Scott's two return trips to space — "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant." Now, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hawley has highlighted that those specific chapters, while loved by some in the "Alien" fandom, won't be a point of reference for his story.

Instead, it seems a lot of focus will be on the horrifying tale that started it all, given that his show will be set a mere 70 years in our current future, before the first film. "For me, and for a lot of people, this 'perfect life form' — as it was described in the first film — is the product of millions of years of evolution that created this creature that may have existed for a million years out there in space," said Hawley, who confirmed he'd spoken with Scott directly about what he planned to use as a jumping off point. "The idea that, on some level, it was a bioweapon created half an hour ago, that's just inherently less useful to me."

Sticking to this time frame, Hawley hopes to avoid an era in the "Alien" timeline and its technology that doesn't quite click with him.