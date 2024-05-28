Why Jesse Lee Soffer's Jay Halstead Didn't Return In The Chicago P.D. Season 11 Finale

"Chicago P.D." showrunner Gwen Sigan told TVLine that they tossed around the idea of bringing Halstead back for the finale, a conversation they undoubtedly have on a regular basis about several of the departed actors. But ultimately, she said that they felt it would steal focus from Hailey Upton's swan song, given that the finale was her last episode on the show, as she ends up leaving for parts unknown via the Chicago O'Hare Airport.

"We definitely considered it. We talked about it a lot," Sigan explained to TVLine. "We wanted to go through all the different choices of where this character would go, and it really came down to I wanted it to be about [Upton] ... I just wanted this to be her, and I wanted it to be a choice that she is making and that it's such an internal thing and it's such a piece of what she needs, and it's not really related to really anybody else."

Although fans were undoubtedly disappointed not to see Halstead back on "Chicago P.D.," it makes sense that the writers would avoid bringing him back at such a crucial moment for Upton, so that her departure could get the attention it deserved. We can only hope that he'll make an appearance on "Chicago P.D." at some point in the future, when the time is right.