Shadow And Bone Obliterates Its Source Material & Other Fantasy Adaptations Should Follow Its Lead

"The book was better." It's a phrase we've all heard so many times that it's practically a meme. Nearly every major work of modern screen adaptation will have its swathe of naysayers, sitting in the front row at the big premiere to chronicle all the ways it changes the source material. Many of the most successful book-to-film adaptations of late, like Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy or the "Hunger Games" films, are applauded not just for their cinematic achievements, but for their loyalty to the books. Certainly, accuracy should be a factor when retelling a beloved story. But does it need to be the ultimate test of success?

Netflix's "Shadow and Bone" clearly believes otherwise. Season 1 set the stage with big changes to the main characters and a blended timeline, combining Leigh Bardugo's original Grishaverse trilogy with the successive "Six of Crows" duology. In Season 2, the show strays even further from the books. The latest installment incorporates storylines from multiple novels and a ton of original content, creating a rich and riveting saga that thrives on its willingness to break the mold.

To be fair, not all fans are happy with these big changes. Some feel that Netflix has ruined "Shadow and Bone" by rejecting the books. Again, let's pose the question: Does a TV show based on a series of fantasy novels need to be loyal to be a successful adaptation? "Shadow and Bone" says no — it just needs to be a fantastic series on its own. And it is.