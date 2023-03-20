The Shadow And Bone Books Are Extremely Complex - By Streamlining It, Netflix Has Ruined The Series

Netflix's "Shadow and Bone" defies simple description. At its core, it's a live-action adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, but that doesn't accurately contextualize it. For those who might not enjoy young adult high fantasy books, Bardugo's Grishaverse is comprised of a trilogy, two duologies, and a handful of standalone tales. While they follow different characters and different stories at different times, they adhere to a singular, cohesive chronology with each entry building into the next. It's this beautiful, complex, structured, angsty thing. And Netflix totally bungled it.

Season 1 tests the limits by simultaneously adapting Book 1 ("Shadow and Bone") and Book 4 ("Six of Crows"), with the former functioning as the "A" plot and the latter functioning as the "B" plot. While, yes, Book 4 happens long after Book 1, Book 4 features a lot of backstory flashbacks, so these segments were expanded into newer, prequel content for the eventual main event of its respective story. This arrangement works ... mostly.

The problem is that Netflix learned the wrong lesson from this. Season 2 adapts a staggering four books at once: Book 2 ("Siege and Storm,") Book 3 ("Ruin and Rising,") Book 4, and Book 5 ("Crooked Kingdom.") To make the whole thing somehow fit within the ridiculous confines of a singular season, the studio had to excise almost everything that made these books identifiable or otherwise compelling. What's left is a disorganized, disrespectful, soulless mess that's not even in chronological order.