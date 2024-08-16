Big Bang Theory's 'Wolowizard' Hypothesis: Is Howard Really The Most Normal One?

At the start of "The Big Bang Theory," viewers meet a group of four nerdy friends who share a mutual love for science and all things sci-fi. The group consists of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Howard "Wolowizard" Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Rajesh Koothrappoli (Kunal Nayyar). They meet Kaley Cuoco's Penny in the pilot episode and, through her eyes, viewers uncover each of their little quirks and defining personality traits. It's always assumed that Leonard is the most "normal" of the four, as that's who Penny has the easiest time connecting with. However, fans have been reassessing their definition of "normal," as they claim that title should really go to Howard.

Vouching their theory on Reddit, u/telestills asked: "How is Wolowizard the most normal one? Howard is the one who progressed the most out of the four guys. He has his own house, he is married, has two kids, used to be an astronaut, and so on." They went on to say that Howard thrives the most compared to Sheldon, Leonard and Raj, arguing the other three don't mature the same way throughout the show's 12 seasons.

When we look at what happened to Howard by the end of "The Big Bang Theory," it's evident that his character has developed considerably. He proves himself to be a kind and reliable friend to everyone in the group, a good husband to Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), and excels in his career. But while many fans agree that Howard's character development is the strongest, does that make him the best or more "normal" character?