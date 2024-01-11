What Happened To Howard Wolowitz After The Big Bang Theory Finale?

What exactly happened to Howard Wolowitz — played by Simon Helberg — after "The Big Bang Theory" came to a close? While there isn't a lot of concrete information, the character does pop up (in voiceover) in an episode of "Young Sheldon" to finally learn why his friend Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) hates engineering.

In Season 5 episode 7 of the prequel series titled "An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel," said young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has a run-in with his first-ever engineering teacher Professor Boucher, played by the late Lance Reddick. Not only is Professor Boucher generally unhelpful to Sheldon, but he locks the boy out of class for being late once Sheldon actually solves the problem, leading young Sheldon to utter the fateful words: "I hate engineering."

In voiceover, Helberg as Howard exclaims, "Wait! So after all this time, that's your problem with engineering?" Sheldon confirms this, and Howard continues: "So all the teasing, and all the abuse, had nothing to do with me!"

Naturally, Parsons' Sheldon can't let sleeping dogs lie: "I'll admit, at first I had a chip on my shoulder because of that class. But then it was mostly you." Howard then wonders if he'll ever learn, to which Sheldon replies, "I could give you that answer, but if you figure it out for yourself, it'll mean so much more."

In a statement obtained by outlets like Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Steve Molaro said of the cameo, "Getting to work with Simon again to help explain Sheldon's long hatred of engineering was a dream come true. Jim and Simon — even in voiceover on Zoom — didn't miss a beat in their banter as Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz."