One Marvel Story Will Ruin The MCU - And Disney Must Never Adapt It
After "Deadpool & Wolverine" blew everyone away at the box office, it'd make sense for Marvel to want to churn out more mature stories that line up with the R-rated one that made a such a killing. That plan is kind of already in motion, with Hell's Kitchen warming up once more for "Daredevil: Born Again" and steps still being taken to bring "Blade" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there's one dark and dreary chapter that we should hope and pray won't make its arrival on-screen in any shape or form. There might be plenty of fun worlds to swing by in the MCU Multiverse, but the one from Warren Ellis' comic book story, "Ruins" is one that should come with a cold shower and a stiff drink.
To break it all down, we need to first look at Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross' 1993 story, "Marvels," which introduces news photographer Phil Sheldon and his first-hand experiences living in a world inhabited by these legendary heroes and villains. "Ruins" takes place in a twisted alternate universe where, in Sheldon's words, "anything that can go wrong, will go wrong." That's putting it lightly, as some of the most iconic characters from the Marvel universe either die a horrible death or survive their pivotal origin story to endure a life worse than death. In fact, we're glad that after Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) skims through all the Logan variants he encounters in "Deadpool & Wolverine," he never found this one or the world he was a part of.
Ruins has the X-Men, Ghost Rider and Hulk living a nightmare
"Ruins" paints a world where Wolverine unfortunately was unable to handle the application of adamantium to his bones, and instead has to deal with the metal poisoning his body and his skin falling off. As for the rest of the X-Men, Jean Grey has resorted to prostitution, while other mutants have been mutilated in a camp managed by Wilson Fisk. Cyclops has his eyes burned out, Quicksilver's legs have been amputated, and Kitty Pryde tries to escape, only to get stuck halfway through a door, losing her intestines.
Where's their fearless leader and teacher to stop all this? Well, as it turns out, he's the one that gave the order. President X, aka Charles Xavier, is responsible for keeping these mutants behind bars. Other characters endure ordeals he has no part in, though. Instead of becoming the Hulk, Bruce Banner ends up looking like something straight out of "Akira" when the radiation blast transforms him into a giant heap of tumors instead of a rage monster. And at one point, Sheldon visits a carnival, where he sees Johnny Blaze (aka Ghost Rider in other worlds) perform his final stunt after he sets his skull on fire. All in all, its quite a fantastically grim tale, and one that we don't even think Wade Wilson could see the funny side of. Stay away, true believers. Believe us.