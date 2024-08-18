One Marvel Story Will Ruin The MCU - And Disney Must Never Adapt It

After "Deadpool & Wolverine" blew everyone away at the box office, it'd make sense for Marvel to want to churn out more mature stories that line up with the R-rated one that made a such a killing. That plan is kind of already in motion, with Hell's Kitchen warming up once more for "Daredevil: Born Again" and steps still being taken to bring "Blade" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there's one dark and dreary chapter that we should hope and pray won't make its arrival on-screen in any shape or form. There might be plenty of fun worlds to swing by in the MCU Multiverse, but the one from Warren Ellis' comic book story, "Ruins" is one that should come with a cold shower and a stiff drink.

To break it all down, we need to first look at Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross' 1993 story, "Marvels," which introduces news photographer Phil Sheldon and his first-hand experiences living in a world inhabited by these legendary heroes and villains. "Ruins" takes place in a twisted alternate universe where, in Sheldon's words, "anything that can go wrong, will go wrong." That's putting it lightly, as some of the most iconic characters from the Marvel universe either die a horrible death or survive their pivotal origin story to endure a life worse than death. In fact, we're glad that after Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) skims through all the Logan variants he encounters in "Deadpool & Wolverine," he never found this one or the world he was a part of.