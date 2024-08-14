5 Cartoon Series Based On Movies That You Totally Forgot Existed

Making cartoon spin-offs of major motion pictures is a long and proud tradition in Hollywood, even though the resulting shows aren't often ones to be proud of. In the 1980s and '90s in particular, tie-in cartoons and toy lines became the de facto business model for any movie kids might get excited about. Robots? Monsters? Even a little bit of karate? That was enough to launch a media empire. "Bill & Ted" got a show. "Back to the Future" got a show. Heck, even "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes" got a show.

A handful of higher-quality examples remain in the public consciousness today, kept afloat mostly by nostalgia. It's hard to imagine "Ghostbusters" becoming a decades-long merchandising behemoth without the five-year run of "The Real Ghostbusters." Later examples like the "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" cartoon kept the tradition going after the era of "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" ended. These days, plenty of animated series are still spun off from popular movies, though they tend to pop up more on streaming platforms than the old Saturday morning model. Of course, the rise of the transmedia franchise has blurred the lines between "spin-off for kids" and "yet another piece of content."

To commemorate this most advantageous of media, let's look back at some less-famous cartoon series based on movies that you likely forgot even existed.