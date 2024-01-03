Steven Yeun Reportedly Exits Marvel's Thunderbolts

In 2025, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's sixth phase will officially kick off with some intriguing theatrical releases. Following the highly anticipated "Fantastic Four," fans can look forward to "Thunderbolts," which puts the spotlight on a ragtag group of anti-heroes as they come together for a currently unknown mission under unknown circumstances. In the months since the film was announced, rumors spread online that the Marvel Comics staple, Sentry, would make his debut in the feature, reportedly as the film's main antagonist.

Thus, the subject of Sentry's casting arose all over social media in short order. Eventually, the idea that "The Walking Dead" and "Beef" star Steven Yeun had signed on to the role became increasingly prevalent and seemed all but official. However, at no point did Marvel Studios or Disney ever announce Yeun's casting, and it's now being reported that he has exited "Thunderbolts." This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, with sources revealing to the publication that Yeun is out for unspecified reasons. However, Deadline cites scheduling conflicts as the main reasoning as "Thunderbolts" encountered delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

While it's too bad that Yeun may not be making his MCU debut — at least via "Thunderbolts" — in the near future, at least fans can continue to enjoy his work in another, much different superhero production.