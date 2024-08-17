Star Trek: What Is A Red Directive?

Considering how old and laden with lore the sci-fi franchise is, it can be borderline impossible to memorize all the specific rules everyone has to follow in the Star Trek universe. For instance, a casual fan might be familiar with Starfleet's Prime Directive – the famous rule against interfering with different planets' civilizations that protagonists like James T. Kirk (William Shatner) tend to bend and break whenever they feel like it. However, there are other extremely imperative directives that exist in the periphery of the stories, and because they're used more sparingly, it's easy for them to fly under the radar. One of them is the Red Directive, which might not be as well known as the Prime Directive, but is arguably even more meaningful.

Rather than being a specific order, a Red Directive is defined by its significance and secretive nature. Effectively, any Starfleet mission that falls under the Red Directive label is extremely important, urgent, and highly classified. Such missions are so sensitive that they're only discussed in a special location known as the Infinity Room. It's an endlessly white place that can only be reached with a special transporter procedure — a frightening idea in itself, considering the scary way Star Trek transporters work.