The Rings Of Power Season 2 Teases Lord Of The Rings' Saddest Tragedy

Amazon Studios' "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series came out swinging at San Diego Comic-Con, a month before the show's highly anticipated Season 2 premieres on the streaming platform. At SDCC, a nearly four-minute "Rings of Power" trailer revealed a host of spoilery details hinting at what fans can expect to see in the coming months. One of the most surprising of these was a group of characters we never saw coming — the Entwives.

The Entwives are the female half of the Entish race and a group that is long gone by the time of "The Lord of the Rings." The fate of the Entwives is as mysterious as it is tragic, and while the group's story is never clearly explained by J.R.R. Tolkien himself, we do know that it reaches its heart-wrenching climax during the time when "The Rings of Power" story is set.

As for where Entwives show up in the SDCC trailer, you can see them in two places. The first one starts at 2 minutes and 38t seconds. Don't be fooled by the sight of Rory Kinnear's Tom Bombadil donning his hat. It's the narration you want to listen to as an Entwife says, "Forgiveness takes an age." By the end of the melodramatic line, said with all of the requisite laborious creakings that is a trademark of the race, we see the tree person herself, close up with bark-like skin, wooden eyes, and flowering buds on her branches. Ten seconds later, we glimpse a humanoid tree from a distance in the dark fog, walking toward a tiny individual and apparently taking a swing at them. (Ents are notoriously skeptical of those who walk on two legs.)