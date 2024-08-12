What Does 'Rated-R' Actually Mean?

The two of the other ratings are short for abbreviated words as well: "G" Is short for "general audiences," while "PG" is short for "parental guidance suggested." Only the X rating isn't short for a word — it simply signals that children shouldn't watch the film. Before it was coopted by pornography and resultantly codified in the minds of audiences as such, X was the rating legendary — and legendarily explicit — films such as "A Clockwork Orange" earned.

The PG-13 rating was introduced in 1984, padding in additional space between movies given R and PG ratings in the wake of blockbuster films like "Gremlins," which was too gory for PG but not quite R-rated material. As the name suggests, it's short for "parental guidance suggested for anyone under the age of 13." "Red Dawn" was the first film to bear the rating, which soon opened up the market for lots of films aimed at teenagers. PG-13 films are now widely considered to be more marketable than R-rated films, which is, for example, one of the reasons Denis Villeneuve axed a sex scene from "Dune II" to avoid an R rating.

Lastly, in 1990 the MPAA introduced the NC-17 rating to replace the X rating, which had by then become synonymous with pornography, and it stands for "no children under 17 admitted." Rarely used due to its significant box office impact, Quentin Tarantino tried to avoid this rating for "Pulp Fiction" by cutting a scene out. It has a tendency to squash a film's financial prospects by limiting the potential audience, unlike the R-rating which — as the extreme success of "Deadpool & Wolverine" indicates — is still capable of generating box office hits.