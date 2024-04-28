The Dune Sex Scenes Denis Villeneuve Kept Out For A PG-13 Rating Sound Wild

While speaking to The New York Times, "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two" director Denis Villeneuve opened up about how far he could go with some of the sequel's scenes ... and when it comes to the sex scene between Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his Fremen lover Chani (Zendaya), Villeneuve showed some apparent restraint.

Initially, interviewer Amy Nicholson asked Villeneuve about the line where Chani says that Paul "sand-walks like a drunk lizard" (sand-walking is the only safe way to travel in the Arrakis desert lest one disturb the lethal sandworms). Villeneuve confirmed that, yes, there is alcohol on Arrakis, and went into more detail: in the book, there are Fremen parties, even some orgies involving spice. I didn't bring that into the movies because it's PG-13."

Because of the severe lack of water on Arrakis, Nicholson notes that while spitting is a sign of respect, it's considered wasteful to cry and spare the moisture. So what about kissing, as Paul and Chani do many times during "Dune: Part Two?" As the director put it, "As long as you don't lose your humidity, you can kiss. It's an exchange of fluids — an act of love, when you think about it. Fremens love to kiss."

Not only that, but the brief scene we see of a tryst between Paul and Chani has some basis in Herbert's lore as well: "[Fremens on Arrakis] cannot have sex outside, for sure. But they are very sexual. I suspect that all sexual intercourse happens in environments that are protected from losing moisture. When they are in their sietches [or caves] underground, those are sealed. You don't need to wear stillsuits inside them. We can deduce from that there is no problem to have sex in a sietch."