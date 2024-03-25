Quentin Tarantino Had To Cut One Gross Pulp Fiction Scene To Avoid An NC-17 Rating

An NC-17 rating can spell doom for a movie's financial prospects and the chances of the project being seen by the general public. As such, many films have to cut down on violent or sexual content to bring them down to a mere R-rating. Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill Vol. 1," for example, had to change several scenes to avoid an NC-17 rating, and it wasn't the first time the director had to get creative to make one of his movies more marketable. Tarantino's days of wrangling an R-rating out of the Motion Picture Association date back to at least "Pulp Fiction."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie was originally hit with a more extreme rating due to a scene where Vincent Vega (John Travolta) accidentally shoots Marvin (Phil LaMaar), exploding the hapless criminal's head all over the interior of the car. Apparently, that scene was originally far more graphic in depicting the head explosion, garnering "Pulp Fiction" an NC-17.

In the end, the moment was toned down to the point where viewers simply see blood splatter all over the place. That, combined with additional violent scenes, drug use, and sexual content, meant "Pulp Fiction" was ultimately rated R when it was released. It would then go on to become one of the great '90s movies that still holds up today.