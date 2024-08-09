How Deadpool Made Hugh Jackman Regret His Worst Wolverine Decision

It wasn't very long after Hugh Jackman officially quit playing Logan, aka Wolverine, that he regretted his decision. Although Jackman had inhabited the role of the adamantium-infused mutant for 17 years at that point — starting with 2000's "X-Men" and ending with the character's noble death in 2017's "Logan" — a viewing of the 2016 movie "Deadpool," starring his friend Ryan Reynolds in the definitive screen portrayal of Marvel's Merc with a Mouth, quickly led Jackman to rethink what he had done.

"I was literally 10 minutes into watching 'Deadpool 1' and I was at a screening that Ryan had set up for me," Jackman recalled to Fandango (via FandomWire). "And I had just made the announcement, we had not shot 'Logan,' but I had made the announcement, this is it, this is the last one. And I remember being 10 minutes in and all I kept seeing was Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy. And I was like 'I just said it' and I just shoved that one down."

What Jackman meant by "Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy" was, of course, a reference to the classic R-rated buddy comedy "48 Hrs.," in which Nolte plays a cop who has to spring Murphy's convict out of prison to assist him with a murder case. Jackman imagined a similar type of film, only starring Deadpool and Wolverine, but realized he couldn't renege on his promise to hang up Logan's claws ... at least not at the time.