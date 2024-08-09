Marvel Fans Think Kevin Feige Just Teased 2 Huge MCU Spider-Man Possibilities
Marvel's head honcho, Kevin Feige, can't even pose for a photo without the world sharing it all over social media and starting rumors about the cinematic universe he oversees. However, a snap taken by X (formerly Twitter) user @MorganBinnix at 2024's D23 event is particularly interesting, as it shows the super-producer wearing a cap that hints at upcoming changes to Spider-Man.
Definitely the most magical moment of my time in Disneyland: Meeting Kevin Feige! Glad I stuck around the park past my bedtime. 😄 pic.twitter.com/9ybsdetaC0
— Morgan Binnix (@MorganBinnix) August 9, 2024
The cap in question depicts a black-and-white emblem that resembles the friendly neighborhood superhero's Future Foundation outfit. Could this mean that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up to introduce the mighty superhero faction? That's certainly the view of some fans, with @TheAquali writing, "That's gotta be Future Foundation, right?" Meanwhile, X's @dishan_mehta noted that it looks like the outfit he wore when he represented the superhero stable on the "Spider-Man: Unlimited" cartoon series.
Of course, the Future Foundation is heavily linked to the Fantastic Four/Reed Richards' Marvel history, and with Pedro Pascal set to play Mister Fantastic in the MCU, the idea of the supergroup appearing doesn't seem far-fetched at all. That said, other fans speculate that Feige's cap may actually foreshadow the arrival of a modern Marvel antihero.
Some MCU fans think Anti-Venom is joining the franchise
The prospect of Spidey and the Future Foundation together in the MCU is an exciting thought. At the same time, it'd be fun to see every major symbiote in Marvel lore join the franchise so that fans could be treated to more monster mayhem. With that in mind, some folks are speculating that Kevin Feige's cap looks like Anti-Venom, potentially signaling the symbiote-powered antihero's debut in Disney's prized superhero franchise.
Anti-Venom also has a white-and-black appearance, so it's understandable why fans are jumping to conclusions after seeing the photo. "Anti-Venom confirmed," X user @luarlord2 quipped. This view was echoed by @GoldnAssassn, who asked, "IS THAT ANTI VENOM SPIDERMAN FOR TOM HOLLAND'S SPIDERMAN 4 MOVIE!?!?!"
It remains to be seen if there's any merit to this speculation, but some fans are already struggling to understand the logic of bringing this character into the fold so soon, especially since regular old Venom hasn't been effectively established in the MCU. "Skipping Venom and going straight to Anti-Venom would be a choice for sure," @TheComixKid wrote. Still, let's not rule out the possibility that maybe — just maybe — Feige wore the hat because he likes it and that it has absolutely nothing to do with his plans for the MCU.