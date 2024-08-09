Marvel Fans Think Kevin Feige Just Teased 2 Huge MCU Spider-Man Possibilities

Marvel's head honcho, Kevin Feige, can't even pose for a photo without the world sharing it all over social media and starting rumors about the cinematic universe he oversees. However, a snap taken by X (formerly Twitter) user @MorganBinnix at 2024's D23 event is particularly interesting, as it shows the super-producer wearing a cap that hints at upcoming changes to Spider-Man.

Definitely the most magical moment of my time in Disneyland: Meeting Kevin Feige! Glad I stuck around the park past my bedtime. 😄 pic.twitter.com/9ybsdetaC0 — Morgan Binnix (@MorganBinnix) August 9, 2024

The cap in question depicts a black-and-white emblem that resembles the friendly neighborhood superhero's Future Foundation outfit. Could this mean that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up to introduce the mighty superhero faction? That's certainly the view of some fans, with @TheAquali writing, "That's gotta be Future Foundation, right?" Meanwhile, X's @dishan_mehta noted that it looks like the outfit he wore when he represented the superhero stable on the "Spider-Man: Unlimited" cartoon series.

Of course, the Future Foundation is heavily linked to the Fantastic Four/Reed Richards' Marvel history, and with Pedro Pascal set to play Mister Fantastic in the MCU, the idea of the supergroup appearing doesn't seem far-fetched at all. That said, other fans speculate that Feige's cap may actually foreshadow the arrival of a modern Marvel antihero.