The Big Bang Theory's Infamous Robot Poster Has An Historic Secret

Although "The Big Bang Theory" ended its 12-season run in 2019, some of the background details on the show still help unravel the larger mystery of the character's lives. In this case, there's a poster in Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter's (Johnny Galecki) kitchen that shows an anthropomorphic robotic beer keg holding a glass of beer and chuckling. It turns out that this is an advertisement for Petro Devos Audenaerde, a currently defunct Belgian beer company which brewed their wares in a village called Oudenaarde.

The poster's author still hasn't been discovered all these years later; "X. A." or "X. Ch." are the only hints given as to who may have created it back in the day. But it turns out it's contributed something uniquely geeky to the computer world: the poster inspired the creation of the AUDEN type font, which can be downloaded and used by consumers everywhere to this day. It's a contribution to the technical arts that Sheldon would be proud of. Also proud: the show's set designers, who had a lot of fun putting together the sitcom's look.