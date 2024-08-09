Deadpool & Wolverine: Kevin Nash Has A Brutal Response To The Russian Being Recast

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is full of cameos from characters who hang out in the forgotten corners of Marvel's Multiverse. They include Elektra (Jennifer Garner), who was associated with one of the worst superhero movies ever made. There's also Gambit (Channing Tatum), whose planned cinematic adventure never materialized. Unfortunately, the film couldn't find room for anyone from 2004's "The Punisher" adaptation, though a variant of The Russian appears, played here by actor Billy Clements. By no means is he the most notable cameo in the film, but it caught the attention of former WWE champion Kevin Nash, who portrayed the villain in the aforementioned "Punisher" flick.

Speaking on Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast, the wrestler-turned-actor had some harsh words for the latest iteration of The Russian, who, in a departure from the clean-shaven face and blonde buzz cut his character rocked in "The Punisher," has brown hair and a beard in "Deadpool 3." "That looks nothing like the character I played. That looks nothing like The Russian," he said, suggesting that he isn't a fan of the latest iteration of the massive assassin.

It's a fair assessment, but to be fair, it'd be difficult to find actors who would resemble Nash's Russian — after all, "Big Sexy" is a giant human being with a distinct look. However, while his comments above might sound critical, he said he wasn't too bothered about Clements stealing the role he made famous. In fact, fans shouldn't hold out hope for seeing the hulking "Magic Mike" star on the big screen any time soon.