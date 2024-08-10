AI Creates Pacific Rim Jaegers Based On Different Countries & They're Perfect

"Pacific Rim" stands out as one of the boldest Hollywood films of the 2010s, thanks to its slick marriage of Eastern and Western influences. Director Guillermo del Toro's 2013 film succeeded critically and has developed a cult following, especially amongst kaiju fans. "Pacific Rim" made del Toro change everything about his directorial style, and the result is still his biggest film to date. While a sequel manifested in 2018 and there's been an anime series based on the pic, the franchise has been dormant for the last few years. AI hopes to change that. TikTok user planet.ai has created a series of images showing what Jaegers would look like if they were based on countries and the results are perfect.

What makes these AI-generated designs so interesting is how the artist was able to successfully capture each country's visual iconography without being too indulgent or on the nose. For example, the Egyptian Jaeger has a visual representation of the Regalia of the Pharaoh, making it feel authentic. The Jaeger's body is filled with traditional Egyptian iconography and symbols, making this one of the most unique machines presented.

The United States Jaeger is equally impressive, emerging as the tallest (and potentially most over-powered). What's special about this robot is how it doesn't lean heavily into the American color pallet, instead opting for a few simple golden stars on its shoulders. It also has some guns on the side of its arms, making it a true force to be reckoned with.