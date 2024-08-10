AI Creates Pacific Rim Jaegers Based On Different Countries & They're Perfect
"Pacific Rim" stands out as one of the boldest Hollywood films of the 2010s, thanks to its slick marriage of Eastern and Western influences. Director Guillermo del Toro's 2013 film succeeded critically and has developed a cult following, especially amongst kaiju fans. "Pacific Rim" made del Toro change everything about his directorial style, and the result is still his biggest film to date. While a sequel manifested in 2018 and there's been an anime series based on the pic, the franchise has been dormant for the last few years. AI hopes to change that. TikTok user planet.ai has created a series of images showing what Jaegers would look like if they were based on countries and the results are perfect.
What makes these AI-generated designs so interesting is how the artist was able to successfully capture each country's visual iconography without being too indulgent or on the nose. For example, the Egyptian Jaeger has a visual representation of the Regalia of the Pharaoh, making it feel authentic. The Jaeger's body is filled with traditional Egyptian iconography and symbols, making this one of the most unique machines presented.
The United States Jaeger is equally impressive, emerging as the tallest (and potentially most over-powered). What's special about this robot is how it doesn't lean heavily into the American color pallet, instead opting for a few simple golden stars on its shoulders. It also has some guns on the side of its arms, making it a true force to be reckoned with.
The Pacific Rim AI concept is fascinating
While we don't know if we'll ever get a "Pacific Rim 3," this AI concept art has us hoping for a country vs. country take on the franchise. The original concept of human-powered robots fighting kaijus is already pretty darn great, but it'd be fascinating to see different countries fighting each other. Imagine just how chaotic and inspired it would be to see an Egyptian Jaeger fight an American version with just a sword? Though we probably won't ever see that, this AI-generated concept is riddled with gems that are varied and truly unique.
For example, the Canadian Jaeger is sleek, minimalistic, and just terrifying to look at — something you wouldn't necessarily expect from a Canadian robot. The robot's chestplate features the Canadian flag, but the Jaeger isn't decked out in red. Instead, it boasts a crisp white shell, alluding to the other prominent color on the flag, and how Canada is known for its snow.
Another solid addition is the Norway Jaeger, which has an interesting blue aesthetic. What we adore about this Jaeger is how bulky and heavy it is compared to some of the other designs. Unlike some of the sleeker versions, this Jaeger is large and daunting, making it one of the most menacing iterations of the robot. Need more kaiju vs. Jaeger mayhem in your life? Check out these 13 facts about Guillermo del Toro's "Pacific Rim" that'll help you survive an alien invasion.