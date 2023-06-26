Pacific Rim Made Guillermo Del Toro Change Everything About His Directing Style

With waves of critical and commercial success to his name, and a handful of Academy Award statues lining his trophy case, Guillermo del Toro ranks amongst the most celebrated filmmakers of this (or any) generation. But just like any filmmaker in the game, del Toro has endured a career bump in the road or two. One of those bumps even led him to undertake one of the biggest films of his career, 2013's sci-fi spectacular "Pacific Rim."

The giant monsters vs. giant machines bonanza was, of course, the film del Toro put together after his epic adaptation of "At the Mountains of Madness" unexpectedly fell apart. And according to the director's comments to Variety during a 2013 interview, he went into the production of "Pacific Rim" looking to shake things up dramatically in terms of how he ran a set, claiming, "I made a life decision that this movie needed to be huge in scope but run very, very tight on the production, and the first person to change was me."

Per del Toro, first and foremost that meant changing how he handled actors, telling Variety, "I had an obsession that was really, really all-consuming with making the actors move in an extremely mannered way that matched the camera moves." He continued, "But on 'Pacific Rim' I needed to allow the actors to breathe a lot more. I wanted to shoot a lot looser and even allow for improvisation, which I had never done."