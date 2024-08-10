Law & Order: Organized Crime Replaced In NBC Primetime - Here's Where To Find It

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" is set to return for Season 5 — but it won't be on NBC. The spin-off, which features erstwhile detective Elliott Stabler (Christopher Meloni) combating New York mafiosos and other bad guys — will be a Peacock exclusive from now on. Stabler will remain a part of the series. The show will be replaced in NBC's line-up by "Found," a procedural headed into its second season that focuses on Gabrielle "Gabi" Mosely (Shanola Hampton), who runs a crisis management firm that searches out victims who have been ignored by the police. She is aided by Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), a serial kidnapper who once took her hostage as a child but whom she now hides in her basement and uses to help her solve cases.

As for "Organized Crime," NBC hasn't confirmed the return of any actors but Meloni on the spin-off. Much of the show's behind-the-scenes staff will also remain the same, with John Shiban continuing as showrunner and Dick Wolf, Meloni, Shiban, Paul Cabbad, Jon Cassar, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski all returning to executive produce. Season 5 will consist of ten episodes, three fewer episodes than the Season 4 renewal contained, but a reasonable amount for a streaming show. There's no word as to when it will be available on Peacock as of this writing.

While this means fans of the show will have to buy a streaming subscription to keep up with Elliot's adventures, they'll at least get the opportunity to spend more time with him. But the question remains: why does "Law & Order: Organized Crime" appear to be lagging behind its brethren? There may be a reason for that.