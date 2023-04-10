Law & Order: Organized Crime Sentenced To A A Half-Season Renewal Order - But Why Not A Full One?

To say that "Law & Order: Organized Crime" has experienced some turbulent behind-the-scenes seat-shuffling during the production of its third season is a bit of an understatement. First, Bryan Goluboff — who had been running the show since Ilene Chaiken left her perch during the production of Season 2 — was replaced by Sean Jablonski in September of 2022. Jablonski left the show in March due to what was described as "creative differences"; he was replaced with David Graziano, who finished out the filming of Season 3. There's no word at press time whether Graziano will shepherd the show through Season 4. It's well worth noting that throughout its entire run, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" has had several different showrunners in the span of four seasons; Chaiken replaced Matt Olmstead, who departed the series before its first season hit the airwaves. Barry O'Brien also served as a showrunner for a time after Chaiken's exit.

Ergo, it's pretty reasonable to assume that a new showrunner might mean a new direction, creatively, pacing, or perhaps when it comes to which characters the show wants to spend screen time on. While it may seem unwise to mess with the show's well-established formula, your average producer might look at the intense but malleable storytelling "Law & Order: Organized Crime" presents and see room for improvement. It's possible that a shortened season might be a tone experiment from them; either way, we'll have to see if they can cram in all of the storytelling details they want to slip into the season without any further backstage earthquakes taking place.