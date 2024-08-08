The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Review: Short And Sweet - To A Fault

The fourth and final season of "The Umbrella Academy" feels like an afterthought, which is a shame for a show as serialized as this one. It's only six episodes long, compared to the 10 episodes that made up previous seasons, and that makes it rushed in a way that the other seasons weren't. That said, it has all the quirky personalities and weird character interactions of previous seasons, and if you don't scrutinize the story too much, it's a perfectly fine season. Still, the story feels like it's missing a step, particularly in the last half.

The series picks up after the events of the previous season, which saw Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) reset the timeline. The city the siblings live in is now run by Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) and his resurrected wife, Abigail (Liisa Repo-Martell), although we don't hear much from them until the third episode. All seven Hargreeves siblings, on the other hand, including Ben (Justin H. Min) from the Sparrow Academy, have been making their way in this new timeline without their powers, and most are only doing so-so.

After his wife, Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), disappeared at the end of last season, Luther (Tom Hopper) has been working as a stripper — and not exactly doing a great job at it. Diego (David Castaneda) and Lila (Ritu Arya) have three kids — Grace (Ciara Rose Feeney) and the twins — whom Lila takes care of during the day, while Diego delivers packages. Allison is trying to become something more than an actor who does laundry detergent commercials, but at least she has her daughter, Claire (Millie Davis), back. Klaus (Robert Sheehan) is clean, living with Allison, and afraid of everything. Five (Aidan Gallagher) works for the CIA and is trying to infiltrate the Keepers, a group that believes they're in the wrong timeline. Ben just got out of prison for financial fraud. And Viktor (Elliot Page) has managed to get away from his siblings by becoming the owner of a bar all the way in Canada.

When Diego and Lila throw a birthday party for little Grace, the whole family is invited. Even Allison — whom the family is angry at for sending them to this timeline — and Viktor are included. Viktor, though, is kidnapped on the way to the party. When the rest of the family finds out about the kidnapping, they go to get their brother back, and thus begins their adventure for the final installment. It's an adventure that includes a very long road trip to the song "Baby Shark," a shoot-out in a small town, a giant squid, and the shocking return of their powers — and that's just in the first half of the season.