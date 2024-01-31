The Colleen Hoover Book That Is Crushing It On The Kindle Best Sellers List

One movie that could blow everyone away in 2024 is "It Ends With Us," based on a novel by Colleen Hoover. While that novel was first published in 2016, Hoover has more recently become a favorite of BookTok — the broad community of book lovers on Tik Tok — hence its present-day relevance. That said, Hollywood is arguably sleeping on Hoover's most cinematic book, titled "Verity," though "It Ends With Us" succeeding at the box office could always pave the way for a "Verity" film adaptation later on.

Just after the start of 2024, however, it was neither "It Ends With Us" nor "Verity" but another Hoover novel titled "Too Late," first published in 2016, that became one of the Top 10 best-selling novels of any genre on Amazon's Kindle store.

The protagonist of "Too Late" is a woman named Sloan, whose life is complicated by her dysfunctional relationship with a drug trafficker named Asa Jackson. Sloan, however, starts to fall for a DEA agent named Carter, whose work investigating Asa's crimes may also offer Sloan an opportunity to get her life back on track.

One likely reason "Too Late" is so popular years after its initial publication is that the version on the Kindle Best Sellers list is a 2023 definitive edition with scenes both added to and cut from its original version. Since she hasn't published a full novel since 2022, this is effectively her most recent new release, even if it's ultimately a revised edition of an older book.