What Happened To Tila Tequila: The Downfall Of A Reality TV Star

Ahead of another new album, Tila Tequila appeared on the U.K. version of "Celebrity Big Brother," and here is where her career diverges into darker territory. She was kicked out of the house on her second day after comments she made on Facebook in 2013 praising Adolf Hitler had resurfaced. This definitely proved to be a "Celebrity Big Brother" moment that went too far. Tequila initially apologized for the statements, blaming her previous substance abuse issues. However, she abruptly doubled down on the comments in 2016. Among other antisemitic acts, she blamed Jewish individuals for the death of Jesus and took a photograph of herself Sig Heil-ing at a 2016 alt-right National Party Institute meeting, which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Her account was subsequently suspended, but Tequila ended up resurfacing on the platform, simply using another account she opened in 2009. She also decamped for a period to Gab, which she hasn't used since 2017. There, her banner still features a Photoshopped image of her wearing a Nazi uniform standing in front of Auschwitz — which caused part of the controversy in the first place.

Tequila also held forth on pro-flat Earth and anti-vaccination platforms via her now-deleted YouTube account. In 2017, she photographed her young daughter, Isabella, wearing a Hitler mustache with text mocking the controversy. She gave birth to a second daughter, Annabelle, in 2018. In 2019, renaming herself Tornado Thien, she declared that she was now a bride of Christ and tried to raise money for a gospel album. Her GoFundMe raised $5,835 out of the requested $30,000. And on an even more troubling note, she streamed a video of herself teaching Isabella racist behaviors to her YouTube account in 2020.