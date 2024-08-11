What Happened To Tila Tequila: The Downfall Of A Reality TV Star
The tale of Tila Tequila is an unusual one. In one lifetime, she's been a successful model, a MySpace idol, a reality show star, a darling of the alt-right, and a mother of two. It was her public praise of Adolf Hitler, an espousal of QAnon-style beliefs, and an appearance at a white nationalist convention that changed public perception of Tequila from a lighthearted party girl and anything-goes reality show star to a Nazi-supporting flat Earther. These days, she seems to be living a more sedate life as a model and mother and has refrained from making pro-Nazi comments for a year's time. But her reputation has understandably taken quite a heavy hit in the process.
While it remains to be seen if she'll ever return to the limelight in a major way, or if she'll ever truly apologize for what she's said, it's clear that she's determined to continue her career. Here's what caused Tila Tequila's downfall – and what she's currently busy doing.
She started out as a model
Tila Tequila first entered the spotlight as a Playboy model. Though she has always sought a musical career, she ended up being scouted by an agent for the magazine. She posed for Playboy in 2002, and subsequently built a following for herself as a model in the import racing scene, posing beside cars for magazines and appearing at auto shows. It was MySpace that brought her to wider exposure; there, she achieved massive popularity. At the peak of her fame on the social media platform in 2007, she had 1,771,920 friends on the social media website.
Naturally, other outlets started knocking as soon as Tequila proved to be charismatic enough to hold up her end of a reality TV show camera. But her first try at the genre wasn't "A Shot at Love"; it was "Surviving Nugent," a VH-1 game show featuring controversial rock star Ted Nugent. She would guest host "Pants Off Dance Off," a competition that featured contestants stripping to music videos. Her appearance on these series eventually led to her own slice of the reality show pie.
A Shot at Love guaranteed her fame
Enter MTV, which had mastered buzz-worthy reality TV all the way back when it concocted the may-yet-be-rebooted "The Real World." The network put Tila Tequila at the center of her own dating competition reality show, "A Shot at Love." The series ran for two seasons and was unique as it featured both female- and male-identifying contestants. The show lasted for two years and two seasons, and while it was running, Tequila took advantage of the fame it brought her. She appeared in a volume of "Girls Gone Wild" and continued her association with VH1 by doing several episodes of the short-lived "Great Debate." She hosted a masquerade for MTV's New Year's Eve coverage in 2008. She had a cameo in "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry" and voiced several characters for Seth Green's "Robot Chicken."
How real was "A Shot at Love"? Season 1 winner Bobby Banhart claimed on MySpace after the finale aired that he and Tequila never dated. The series was also accused of reinforcing negative preconceptions about bisexuality. It was later claimed that Tequila faked her bisexuality for the program, something she confirmed in 2018 via a YouTube video. This was despite how she was engaged to heiress Casey Johnson from 2009 until her death from diabetes-related complications a year later. Tequila would go on to denigrate the series and her behavior on it. Interestingly, although she spent plenty of time declaring that "A Shot at Love" was a tool of the devil, Tequila has been posting clips of the show on her social media since 2023.
She was attacked at the Gathering of the Juggalos and had some personal tumult
After "A Shot at Love," Tila Tequila continued to strive for a mainstream singing career. She released an EP and several singles, which failed to chart in the wake of the show's success, and a self-help book. At one point she was signed to wil.i.am's label, but she left due to alleged mismanagement. She appeared at the Gathering of the Juggalos in 2010, where she was pelted with debris and came away with cuts. While she vowed to put a permanent end to the gathering, Andy Pellegrini — representative for the Insane Clown Posse's record label – blamed her for the incident when she insisted on performing for the crowd even though she knew she was unpopular among the rap group's fanbase. Ultimately, no legal action took place.
In 2011 Vivid Entertainment released a sex tape featuring Tequila, which she didn't approve of and tried to prevent. She later performed in a movie for Vivid and won an AVN award for Best Celebrity Sex Tape in 2015.
Her personal life proved tumultuous; a relationship with San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman ended in accusations of domestic violence and his arrest in 2009; the charges against Merriman were dismissed. The twosome then sued each other, but both suits were settled. Casey Johnson's death clearly deeply affected Tequila; she even said at one time she planned on seeking custody of Johnson's daughter, Ava. In 2012, she was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm after attempting suicide; she subsequently went to rehab. Happy news finally arrived when she was invited to take part in "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2015.
Her comments about Hitler got her in trouble on Big Brother
Ahead of another new album, Tila Tequila appeared on the U.K. version of "Celebrity Big Brother," and here is where her career diverges into darker territory. She was kicked out of the house on her second day after comments she made on Facebook in 2013 praising Adolf Hitler had resurfaced. This definitely proved to be a "Celebrity Big Brother" moment that went too far. Tequila initially apologized for the statements, blaming her previous substance abuse issues. However, she abruptly doubled down on the comments in 2016. Among other antisemitic acts, she blamed Jewish individuals for the death of Jesus and took a photograph of herself Sig Heil-ing at a 2016 alt-right National Party Institute meeting, which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
Her account was subsequently suspended, but Tequila ended up resurfacing on the platform, simply using another account she opened in 2009. She also decamped for a period to Gab, which she hasn't used since 2017. There, her banner still features a Photoshopped image of her wearing a Nazi uniform standing in front of Auschwitz — which caused part of the controversy in the first place.
Tequila also held forth on pro-flat Earth and anti-vaccination platforms via her now-deleted YouTube account. In 2017, she photographed her young daughter, Isabella, wearing a Hitler mustache with text mocking the controversy. She gave birth to a second daughter, Annabelle, in 2018. In 2019, renaming herself Tornado Thien, she declared that she was now a bride of Christ and tried to raise money for a gospel album. Her GoFundMe raised $5,835 out of the requested $30,000. And on an even more troubling note, she streamed a video of herself teaching Isabella racist behaviors to her YouTube account in 2020.
A more sedate 2024
Over the last year, Tila Tequila's social media presence has become quieter. Her X account features nude and semi-nude photography, posts encouraging fans to send her money through Cash App or purchase something for her on Wishtender, modeling shots, and plugs for her singing career. She has an active presence on Instagram where her content is generally the same.
Her last controversial public statement of note dates back to an August 2023 rant that accused Nicky and Paris Hilton of sacrificing Casey Johnson to the devil for fame. She also claimed that she had been possessed by the devil in 2012 after her rise on MTV. At the time of writing, she has toned things down substantially, and she mentioned in a Facebook post in September 2023 that she is working on a memoir about her growing-up years.
While audiences will never forget the sight of her Sig Heil-ing, Tequila continues to deliver content to her followers. And she doesn't seem to take anything she's said — or might say — on her social media accounts seriously. "I am very goofy and I have a sense of humour [sic] that you might not understand right away. I am out there. I don't have a filter with what is on my mind. But I don't mean harm by it," she posted in May on X. Despite that disclaimer, it's clear that Tequila's reputation has suffered greatly due to her online behavior.
