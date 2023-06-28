Warrior Nun Is Back From The Grave: Season 3 Confirmed

Halo Bearers, rejoice! Against all odds, "Warrior Nun" has risen from the depths of the cancellation abyss, and a third season of the fantasy drama is on the way. The news was announced by the series creator himself, Simon Barry, who clearly couldn't be more pleased with both the renewal and the fan response to the show.

"Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!" Barry wrote on Twitter, boosting the signal with the hashtags #SaveWarriorNun and #WarriorNunSaved for good measure.

The news that "Warrior Nun" won't get a third season on Netflix arrived in December 2022, leaving fans of the show aghast. Fortunately, this new development means that the various plot threads left hanging at the end of Season 2 will finally be resolved, and the show's holy war may finally commence.