Warrior Nun Is Back From The Grave: Season 3 Confirmed
Halo Bearers, rejoice! Against all odds, "Warrior Nun" has risen from the depths of the cancellation abyss, and a third season of the fantasy drama is on the way. The news was announced by the series creator himself, Simon Barry, who clearly couldn't be more pleased with both the renewal and the fan response to the show.
"Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!" Barry wrote on Twitter, boosting the signal with the hashtags #SaveWarriorNun and #WarriorNunSaved for good measure.
The news that "Warrior Nun" won't get a third season on Netflix arrived in December 2022, leaving fans of the show aghast. Fortunately, this new development means that the various plot threads left hanging at the end of Season 2 will finally be resolved, and the show's holy war may finally commence.
Fans have been actively lobbying for the show's future
As Simon Barry noted in his message, the "Warrior Nun" fandom has been incredibly vocal after learning of the show's cancellation. In the weeks after the bad news, nearly 90,000 fans demanded a third season from Netflix. People have been pooling money to buy tactically-placed billboards to save the show, and the #SaveWarriorNun hashtag Barry included in his post has seen a ton of use.
Much like Ava Silva's (Alba Baptista) battle against the forces of evil, it's clear that the fans' efforts have not been in vain. Though it remains to be seen what the timeframe of the upcoming season will be, and whether it'll air on Netflix or on some other platform, the fact that "Warrior Nun" Season 3 is now officially looming on the horizon is no doubt great news for the fans, whose hard work has finally been rewarded.