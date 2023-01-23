Pamela Anderson Makes A Bombshell Claim About Home Improvement Co-Star Tim Allen's On-Set Behavior

From voicing space ranger Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's "Toy Story" to unintentionally taking on the duties of St. Nick in "The Santa Clause," Tim Allen is a staple in many beloved franchises. But over the course of his illustrious career, the actor has been the subject of numerous controversies.

In May 1997 — only two years after the release of "Toy Story" — he was arrested for drunk driving in Michigan, after which he got clean (via Crime Museum). This incident followed an October 1978 arrest, which saw Allen caught with cocaine at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport: he spent over two years in a Minnesota prison after this incident.

More recently, Allen's political views have gotten him into some hot water. He said on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast (per Fox News) of former President Donald Trump, "Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that. So it was fun to just not say anything, [I] didn't join into the lynching crowd." On Twitter, he poked fun at current President Joe Biden: "Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was." Allen was also the subject of much backlash thanks to a quote by his character on the new Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses." Scott Calvin complains about how "saying 'Merry Christmas to all' has suddenly become problematic."

Now, Allen is dealing with a new predicament, but it's not about drugs or politics this time. In her forthcoming memoir, Pamela Anderson, who appears in Allen's 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement" for two seasons, makes a shocking claim about her old co-star's on-set behavior.